25,028 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Purchased by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Avalon Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 141.8% in the third quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 492,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,384,000 after purchasing an additional 158,928 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.32 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.02 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

