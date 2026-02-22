28,298 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Purchased by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $11,288,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,066,750. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance
Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.
About Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.
Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.
