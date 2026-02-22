36,225 Shares in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. $LGI Purchased by Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 833.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,783 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 24.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 50.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $19.26 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $19.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1534 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE: LGI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with an attractive level of current income and capital appreciation. Managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC, the fund pursues a global, multi-asset strategy that includes investments in common stocks, investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, emerging market debt, sovereign securities and convertible instruments. By blending equity and fixed-income exposures, LGI aims to generate a diversified income stream while managing volatility across market cycles.

Leveraging the research capabilities of Lazard’s global investment platform, the fund’s portfolio managers draw on in-house analysts and specialist teams located in North America, Europe and Asia.

