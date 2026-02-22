54,760 Shares in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. $APGE Bought by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 130,164 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $68.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Apogee Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apogee Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $1,455,608.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 212,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,790.32. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $133,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 298,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,786,766.10. This represents a 85.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,885,100 shares of company stock worth $143,557,153. Insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively target the nuclear receptor RORγt, a master regulator of T cell-driven inflammatory pathways. By modulating RORγt activity, Apogee aims to offer an oral treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory skin disorders.

The company’s lead candidate, APG-157, is an oral RORγt inverse agonist currently undergoing early-stage clinical evaluation for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

