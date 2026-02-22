Aberdeen Group plc Acquires 112,203 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL

Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,203 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4,854.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,263,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,115 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Global Net Lease by 199.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,092 shares during the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $1,510,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 49.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 330,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 108,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,325,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Global Net Lease from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.15%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company’s business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease’s portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

