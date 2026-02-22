Aberdeen Group plc Acquires 3,021 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,415,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $214,751,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,712,000 after acquiring an additional 128,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,026,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,677,000 after acquiring an additional 232,020 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 714,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,440,000 after acquiring an additional 39,959 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 603,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $251.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus set a $200.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.77.

CRL stock opened at $169.26 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.37 and its 200-day moving average is $179.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.The business had revenue of $994.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

