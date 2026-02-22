Aberdeen Group plc Buys 79,265 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. $FULC

Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 135.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,265 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $612,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $325,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FULC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 469,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,285.68. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,175,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $58,368,443.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,053,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,634,360.80. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $595.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $15.74.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small‐molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company’s core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum’s most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

