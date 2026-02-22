Aberdeen Group plc Cuts Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Aberdeen Group plc trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 76.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,663 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 48.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 3,091.7% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 34.9% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $150.89 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $157.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.17. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.16. DaVita had a net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 413.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Zacks Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.80.

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

