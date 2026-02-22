Aberdeen Group plc Cuts Stake in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,647 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Nova were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nova by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Nova by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 51.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nova by 5.2% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on Nova from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Nova Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $441.24 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $153.99 and a 1 year high of $507.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $406.47 and its 200 day moving average is $338.19. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.43 million. Nova had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 29.44%.The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Nova has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NASDAQ: NVMI) develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company’s core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

