Aberdeen Group plc Decreases Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,947 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 78.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 120.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $474.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $524.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.95.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $408.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $436.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $288.63 and a fifty-two week high of $526.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.54, a P/E/G ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.18. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 10.79%.The company had revenue of $372.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

