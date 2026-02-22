Aberdeen Group plc Decreases Stake in CI&T Inc. $CINT

Aberdeen Group plc cut its stake in shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,930 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in CI&T were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CI&T by 24,544.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,460,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,751 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of CI&T by 9.2% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,882,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 242,811 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of CI&T by 90.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CI&T by 551.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 62,688 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CINT opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. CI&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $662.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CI&T from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of CI&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

