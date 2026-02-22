Aberdeen Group plc Decreases Stake in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Aberdeen Group plc decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,390 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco by 4,802.9% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.46.
Invesco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $29.61.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -52.50%.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.
The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.
