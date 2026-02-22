Aberdeen Group plc Grows Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 36.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 47.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $39.99 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 86.45%.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust that acquires and manages net-leased properties serving the senior housing and medical markets. The company’s portfolio spans skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, independent living properties, medical office buildings and life science facilities. By structuring leases on a triple-net basis, CareTrust REIT offers long-term, stable rental income streams while allowing its tenants to operate and maintain their specialized healthcare facilities.

The company’s assets are geographically diversified across the United States, with a concentration in regions experiencing aging demographics and growing demand for senior care services.

