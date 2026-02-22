Aberdeen Group plc Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Aberdeen Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 89.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 829,771 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 130.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 96.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $14.00 price target on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 target price on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.63.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 3.1%

NYSE:GPK opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

