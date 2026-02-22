Aberdeen Group plc Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. $ALLO

Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 82.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,582,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,015 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 514,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 246,500 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 178.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

In other news, CEO David D. Chang sold 95,269 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $171,484.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,185,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,551.60. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker sold 24,001 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $42,241.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,252,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,919.20. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,855 shares of company stock valued at $378,426. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.

