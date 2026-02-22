Aberdeen Group plc Has $2.04 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Aberdeen Group plc cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 75.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,647 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.43.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average of $105.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.02). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -39.22%.

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

