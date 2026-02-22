Aberdeen Group plc Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Aberdeen Group plc decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 130,364 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,807,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,024,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,847,000 after acquiring an additional 693,379 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $48,434,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,301,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,873,000 after acquiring an additional 474,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,295,000 after acquiring an additional 436,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $89.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $60.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.02 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

