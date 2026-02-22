Aberdeen Group plc Has $2.70 Million Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

Aberdeen Group plc cut its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,917 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 909.5% during the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYTM. Guggenheim upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Positive Sentiment: RBC/ Royal Bank initiated coverage and/or upgraded RYTM with an outperform/moderate-buy stance, bringing renewed institutional attention and a formal buy-style endorsement that can support near-term demand. RBC initiates coverage

RBC/ Royal Bank initiated coverage and/or upgraded RYTM with an outperform/moderate-buy stance, bringing renewed institutional attention and a formal buy-style endorsement that can support near-term demand. Positive Sentiment: Several sell-side firms have raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight ratings (Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citizens/JMP, UBS, TD Cowen), reinforcing a bullish consensus and higher upside expectations. MarketBeat analyst roundup

Several sell-side firms have raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight ratings (Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citizens/JMP, UBS, TD Cowen), reinforcing a bullish consensus and higher upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Operational narrative improving: a Yahoo Finance piece highlights Imcivree revenue ramp and updated management targets — if execution continues, this supports medium-term revenue growth that underpins analyst optimism. Imcivree revenue and targets

Operational narrative improving: a Yahoo Finance piece highlights Imcivree revenue ramp and updated management targets — if execution continues, this supports medium-term revenue growth that underpins analyst optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks moved coverage from “strong sell” to “hold” and flagged RYTM as positioned to potentially beat upcoming earnings — these are watchpoints that reduce perceived downside but are not immediate catalysts without reported results. Zacks coverage and earnings outlook

Zacks moved coverage from “strong sell” to “hold” and flagged RYTM as positioned to potentially beat upcoming earnings — these are watchpoints that reduce perceived downside but are not immediate catalysts without reported results. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by CFO Hunter C. Smith: filings show sales of several thousand shares (transactions reported for Feb. 17 and Feb. 19 at ~ $101 per share). While the amounts are a small percentage of his total holding, such sales can trigger near-term selling pressure or investor concern about insider conviction. CFO sale disclosure

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RYTM opened at $99.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 2.00. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $122.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $444,025.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,190,445.12. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $371,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,354. This trade represents a 13.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,003 shares of company stock worth $2,589,015. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

