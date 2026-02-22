Aberdeen Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. $GMRE

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,919 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 50,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 30.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,518,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 355,355 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 119,538 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 600,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 472,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMRE opened at $35.93 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.72 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

GMRE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Global Medical REIT from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing healthcare-related properties across the United States. The company acquires, develops and leases a diversified portfolio of medical office buildings, outpatient facilities, long-term care centers and other specialized healthcare real estate. By concentrating on essential healthcare assets, Global Medical REIT seeks to generate stable, long-term rental income under triple-net and modified gross lease structures.

Since its incorporation in 2016 and initial public offering in 2017, the company has pursued an acquisitive growth strategy targeting markets with strong demographic trends and limited supply of modern medical facilities.

