Aberdeen Group plc Makes New $979,000 Investment in Prenetics Global Limited $PRE

Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Separately, Stevens Capital Partners purchased a new position in Prenetics Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRE opened at $17.05 on Friday. Prenetics Global Limited has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02.

Prenetics Global ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.22. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 61.33%.The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Prenetics Global Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prenetics Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prenetics Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Prenetics Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Prenetics Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ: PRE) is a molecular diagnostics and genetic testing company that delivers a broad range of laboratory and at-home testing solutions. The company’s core offerings include next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels for hereditary health risks, pharmacogenomic reports to guide medication choices, and comprehensive consumer DNA testing services. In addition to genetic insights, Prenetics provides infectious disease diagnostics—most notably real-time PCR testing for pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2—through an integrated platform that combines sample collection, laboratory processing and digital reporting.

Serving both business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets, Prenetics operates a network of laboratories and service centers across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

