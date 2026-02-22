Aberdeen Group plc Purchases New Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. $ZG

Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.61. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price objective on Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

Read Our Latest Report on ZG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $604,499.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,248.50. This trade represents a 10.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $235,615.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,466. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,433. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.