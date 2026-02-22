Aberdeen Group plc Raises Stake in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 187.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 128.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,981,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,962 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $123,710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 95.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,831,000 after buying an additional 1,105,004 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,471,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,608,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hasbro from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

HAS opened at $101.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $106.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.15%.

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 181,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $18,859,002.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,950,563.46. This trade represents a 42.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 15,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $1,590,237.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,266.52. This represents a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,931 shares of company stock valued at $22,535,763. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

