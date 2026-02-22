Aberdeen Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Assurant by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,010,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,247,000 after acquiring an additional 959,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $131,300,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 482.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 621,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,805,000 after purchasing an additional 515,127 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 685.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 452,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,851,000 after purchasing an additional 394,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1,222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,319,000 after purchasing an additional 329,131 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $224.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.97 and a 12 month high of $246.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.12 and its 200 day moving average is $223.08.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Assurant from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Assurant in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Assurant from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.17.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

