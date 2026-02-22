Aberdeen Group plc Sells 123,177 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,177 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,219,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,604,000 after acquiring an additional 436,151 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,240,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 410,374 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,048,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 144,235 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,687,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, financing, and owning net-leased hospital facilities. Through sale-leaseback transactions, direct acquisitions and recapitalizations, the company provides capital to healthcare operators while maintaining long-term, triple-net lease agreements. Its portfolio encompasses general acute care hospitals, rehabilitation facilities and other healthcare-related real estate assets and is structured to deliver stable, long-duration rental income streams.

Founded in 2003 and based in Birmingham, Alabama, Medical Properties Trust completed its initial public offering in 2004.

