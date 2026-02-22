Aberdeen Group plc Sells 25,341 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 86.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 25,341 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 80.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.7% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $230.85 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.33 and a twelve month high of $246.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $263.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 price target on Universal Health Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.13.

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

