Aberdeen Group plc Sells 288,147 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Aberdeen Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288,147 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 41.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Steven Francis Campbell sold 28,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $652,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 204,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,831.92. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe sold 16,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $382,643.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,094.34. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.25 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company’s core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

