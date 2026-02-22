Aberdeen Group plc Sells 65,192 Shares of Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its holdings in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,192 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Ralliant were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter valued at about $523,571,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,200,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,096,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its stake in shares of Ralliant by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 4,152,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,605,000 after acquiring an additional 67,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,453,000.

Insider Transactions at Ralliant

In other news, Director Kate Mitchell acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,299.28. This trade represents a 38.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amir A. Kazmi acquired 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,942.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,979.73. This trade represents a 6.85% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,145 shares of company stock valued at $332,233.

Ralliant Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Ralliant stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. Ralliant Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $57.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ralliant from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralliant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

