Aberdeen Group plc Sells 83,590 Shares of Yum China $YUMC

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its position in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,590 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in Yum China by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the second quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Yum China by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 8,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $395,268.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,773.16. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerry Ding sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $165,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,453.10. The trade was a 76.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 124,688 shares of company stock worth $6,797,508 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $53.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 7.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.64 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.05.

Key Stories Impacting Yum China

Here are the key news stories impacting Yum China this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts (including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 and multiple quarterly tweaks), lifting FY2027/28 outlook and signaling stronger earnings power ahead; that supports a longer‑term growth thesis. Zacks/MarketBeat research roundup

Zacks Research raised several near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts (including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 and multiple quarterly tweaks), lifting FY2027/28 outlook and signaling stronger earnings power ahead; that supports a longer‑term growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Recent reported quarter beat consensus on both EPS and revenue (reported in early Feb), showing revenue growth and margin resilience despite competitive pressure — a fundamental positive for earnings momentum. Y! Finance: Beats Estimates

Recent reported quarter beat consensus on both EPS and revenue (reported in early Feb), showing revenue growth and margin resilience despite competitive pressure — a fundamental positive for earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo Finance ran a restaurant‑stock roundup (“1 Restaurant Stock to Own for Decades and 2 We Turn Down”) that revisits sector positioning — coverage can influence sentiment/flows but didn’t introduce company‑specific catalyst beyond reiterating industry risks and long‑term winners. Y! Finance: Restaurant roundup

Yahoo Finance ran a restaurant‑stock roundup (“1 Restaurant Stock to Own for Decades and 2 We Turn Down”) that revisits sector positioning — coverage can influence sentiment/flows but didn’t introduce company‑specific catalyst beyond reiterating industry risks and long‑term winners. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: CEO Joey Wat sold 104,000 shares, a transaction that often spooks short‑term holders even if the sale is routine for diversification/tax reasons — contributed to intraday selling pressure. American Banking News: Insider sale

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company’s core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China’s restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

