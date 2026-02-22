Aberdeen Group plc Takes $925,000 Position in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. $AVTX

Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 72,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 7,066.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 400,898 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 154,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVTX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 11.0%

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $263.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

