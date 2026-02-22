Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWJ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,190,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,525,000 after buying an additional 62,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46,261 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 392,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the period. CPC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. CPC Advisors LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 218,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.