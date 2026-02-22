Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWJ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,190,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,525,000 after buying an additional 62,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46,261 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 392,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the period. CPC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. CPC Advisors LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 218,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
