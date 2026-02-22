Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,165 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 127.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.79.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

