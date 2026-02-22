Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $13.27 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $119.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.31.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

