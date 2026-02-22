Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $732,000 in Seven Hills Realty Trust $SEVN

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seven Hills Realty Trust

In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,015,748 shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $17,436,220.20. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,577,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,598,272.75. This trade represents a 78.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tremont Realty Capital Llc purchased 2,015,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $17,436,220.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,577,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,598,272.75. The trade was a 78.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Seven Hills Realty Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JonesTrading lowered their target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 million.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that focuses on the ownership and operation of grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers. Established in October 2018 and trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol SEVN, the company targets retail properties that are anchored by essential retailers, including leading grocery chains and national discount operators. Its strategy centers on acquiring assets with strong tenant credit profiles and stable, long-term lease agreements.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple Sun Belt and Southeastern markets, with properties located in states such as Florida, Texas, North Carolina and Georgia.

