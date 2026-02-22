Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 179,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000. FS KKR Capital makes up approximately 1.0% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,378,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 87.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 206,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 96,609 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $23.84.
FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.
Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.
