Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $415.03 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $420.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.28.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.1047 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

