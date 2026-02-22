Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,860,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 418,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,217,000 after buying an additional 80,281 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 56,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 971.6% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 26,098 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

IOO stock opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.98. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.79 and a twelve month high of $130.15.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies. These companies are liquid and represent some of the multi-national businesses in the world. The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and consists of 100 common stocks, screened for sector representation, liquidity and size.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.