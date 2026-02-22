Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,935 Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,935 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Celestica by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 10.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Celestica by 41.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc raised its stake in Celestica by 14.6% during the second quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 19.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after buying an additional 28,539 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aletheia Capital increased their price target on Celestica from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Celestica from $375.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.
In other news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $324,618.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $301,938.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 108,970 shares in the company, valued at $30,894,084.70. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE CLS opened at $293.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $363.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.19. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.86.
Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.
The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.
