Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF accounts for 5.5% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 187.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VFLO opened at $40.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1502 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.