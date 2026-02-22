Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,142,876 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust $VVR

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,142,876 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Illumine Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 98,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 438,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 607.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.0%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE: VVR) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Invesco Capital Management LLC. The fund was launched in 2005 with the objective of providing high current income while seeking to preserve capital. It is structured as a diversified portfolio of senior floating-rate loans and other income-oriented debt securities.

The trust primarily invests in senior secured loans issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which typically rank higher in a borrower’s capital structure and offer floating-rate coupon payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.