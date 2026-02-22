Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 81,971 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 81,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VCLT stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.
