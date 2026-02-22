Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 81,971 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 81,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3456 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.