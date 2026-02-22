Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,073 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,335 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,166,000 after purchasing an additional 622,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 483,773 shares during the period.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.56 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.26 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.56.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

