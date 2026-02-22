Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 36,900 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 709,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,107,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 77,785 shares during the period. BG Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 28,109 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SCHD stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.