Advisors Preferred LLC Buys New Shares in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 83.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Aptiv by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Aptiv from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,515. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

