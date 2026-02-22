Advisors Preferred LLC Buys New Shares in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 96,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $10,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $8,931,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Phibro Animal Health this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $361,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,352. The trade was a 16.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 293,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,833,025 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.