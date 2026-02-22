Advisors Preferred LLC Buys New Shares in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 96,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $10,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $8,931,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
Phibro Animal Health News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Phibro Animal Health this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks added PAHC to multiple Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists — including momentum and value screens — which can attract short-term momentum traders and systematic buy programs. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 20th New Strong Buy Stocks for February 20th Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 20th
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst models moved higher: Zacks Research has repeatedly raised quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $2.96 from $2.73 and upgrades to FY2027/FY2028 estimates), signaling improved earnings visibility after the company’s February quarter beat and FY2026 guidance. That fundamental re-rating supports higher multiples. MarketBeat PAHC coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: Phibro beat Q4/quarterly estimates and gave FY2026 EPS guidance (2.93–3.10), and it declared a modest quarterly dividend — all supportive to investor confidence and institutional interest. MarketBeat PAHC coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece flags valuation after the recent run — helpful context for investors assessing whether current gains are driven by fundamentals or short‑term momentum. It suggests caution on stretch valuations even as momentum persists. Assessing Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Valuation After Strong Share Price Momentum
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix remains mixed: despite estimate lifts, coverage is varied (several Holds, a few Buys and one Sell per MarketBeat), so upside depends on continued execution vs. elevated expectations. MarketBeat PAHC coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Jack Bendheim has sold multiple sizable blocks in February (recent disclosures show several transactions at ~\$51–\$52), which some investors view as a negative signal on near‑term insider conviction. That selling can cap enthusiasm despite the other positives. Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Sells $361,856.00 in Stock
Analyst Ratings Changes
Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance
Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $361,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,352. The trade was a 16.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 293,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,833,025 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.13% of the company’s stock.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.
The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.
