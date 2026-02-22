Advisors Preferred LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,201 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.0% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,608 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,634,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,062,000 after buying an additional 3,149,813 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,240,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,313,000 after buying an additional 2,181,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,240,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,078,000 after buying an additional 1,700,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,644,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.