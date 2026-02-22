Advisors Preferred LLC Has $10.26 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $206.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $208.20.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

