Advisors Preferred LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $204.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $205.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.