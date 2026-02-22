Advisors Preferred LLC Increases Stock Position in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,436 shares during the period. NewJersey Resources makes up about 0.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,671,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 145.7% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 798,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 473,664 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in NewJersey Resources by 77.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,732,000 after acquiring an additional 317,932 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 127.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 347,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 194,836 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NewJersey Resources in the first quarter valued at $8,907,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research set a $54.00 price target on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Williams Trading set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised NewJersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

NewJersey Resources stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.83.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $604.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.90 million. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 15.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewJersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. NewJersey Resources’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Insider Activity at NewJersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $186,629.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,499.90. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm’s primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company’s principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

