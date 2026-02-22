Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $11.24 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 63,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,238,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,484,000 after purchasing an additional 422,172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,892,000 after purchasing an additional 104,838 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,566,000 after buying an additional 34,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,759,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IWN stock opened at $200.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.38 and a 1 year high of $203.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

