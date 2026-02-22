Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $6.43 Million in Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 547,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,000. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 753.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.0638 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities. The Index is rebalanced on a monthly basis. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before fees and expenses) of a securities index.

